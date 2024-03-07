Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls captain had to go off at half time after sustaining a head injury in the 1-0 win over Plymouth Argyle in midweek, and many were concerned about his availability for the clash with Leeds considering how short the gap is between the two matches.

Danny Röhl, however, has put those fears to bed in today's press conference as he confirmed that his skipper had trained on Thursday and had been given the green light to keep his place in the starting XI for this weekend's fixture.

“Barry Bannan looks fantastic," he told the media. "He trained today with no problem… We have players available, it gives us an opportunity to bring fresh legs in.”

Röhl also explained that they had no fresh injury concerns on the back of the Plymouth clash, however the likes of Josh Windass, Callum Paterson and Kristian Pedersen will only be back available after this month's international break. Ian Poveda, however, is unavailable due to the terms of loan deal from Leeds, leaving the Owls boss with a decision to make.