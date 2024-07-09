Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says that he’s excited for the Owls to take their next steps in preparation.

Wednesday have been back at work for over a week now as they get put through their paces ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, but things will go up a notch again over the next six days now that they’ve headed over to the Football Association’s facility, St. George’s Park.

The Owls will share the venue with current UEFA Women's Championship champions, England, as Sarina Wiegman gets them ready for their upcoming qualifier against the Republic of Ireland, and Röhl has previously spoken about the ‘fantastic’ facilities that will be at their disposal over in Staffordshire.

He says the camp, which comes before their trip to Germany and Austria later this month, will give them a chance to ‘move forward’ in their prep, and with no game taking place it can all be about work on the training field.

Speaking to the club the German explained, “We keep going and this week we go to our first preseason camp and I am looking forward to this as the next step... We need time to bring everyone together, to be connected and we will keep going and move forward.

“We will have fantastic facilities and this will be a big part, we are strong together, we can train two times in the day and this is fantastic. It is also to build up a good group and a good team spirit which is very helpful to have as soon as possible in a preseason camp. We will now stay together for some days and work on some good topics.”