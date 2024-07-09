Sheffield Wednesday boss eyes 'next step' - Owls share facilities with reigning Euro champions
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wednesday have been back at work for over a week now as they get put through their paces ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, but things will go up a notch again over the next six days now that they’ve headed over to the Football Association’s facility, St. George’s Park.
The Owls will share the venue with current UEFA Women's Championship champions, England, as Sarina Wiegman gets them ready for their upcoming qualifier against the Republic of Ireland, and Röhl has previously spoken about the ‘fantastic’ facilities that will be at their disposal over in Staffordshire.
He says the camp, which comes before their trip to Germany and Austria later this month, will give them a chance to ‘move forward’ in their prep, and with no game taking place it can all be about work on the training field.
Speaking to the club the German explained, “We keep going and this week we go to our first preseason camp and I am looking forward to this as the next step... We need time to bring everyone together, to be connected and we will keep going and move forward.
“We will have fantastic facilities and this will be a big part, we are strong together, we can train two times in the day and this is fantastic. It is also to build up a good group and a good team spirit which is very helpful to have as soon as possible in a preseason camp. We will now stay together for some days and work on some good topics.”
Wednesday got off to a winning start in terms of their friendlies over the weekend, beating Alfreton Town 2-0, and will now look forward to games at RB Salzburg, Werder Bremen and Leganes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.