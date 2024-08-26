Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday boss, Danny Röhl, tried to counteract Leeds United with a tactical switch at the weekend.

Pol Valentin was the only change in the Owls XI from the team that was beaten by Sunderland the weekend before, replacing Djeidi Gassama and assuming a position that - at times - saw Wednesday effectively playing with a back five as Yan Valery dropped into a right centre back position.

Ultimately it was a change that didn’t work out given that Röhl’s side went on to lose 2-0 to a Leeds side that is very much expected to challenge for promotion this season, but the Wednesday boss has explained his thinking behind the change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We saw that they always had an overload on the last line,” he told the media afterwards. “And in the first two games they built up in a 3-1-5-1. So for me it was important that we cover behind the full back position, if they played behind there should be one man extra, but then always moved with the winger into - and then the spaces for the two number sixes were very wide to cover this.

“This was more in my mind, to be very compact and wait for some moments. In the first half we had a situation where we had a deep ball-winning situation from (Anthony) Musaba - and maybe it’s similar to the Leeds 2-0 when they won the ball very deep and then the transition moment was great.

"All in all in order to take something you have to do all the things right against a strong Leeds team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday are expected to make a whole host of changes tomorrow night when they take on Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup second round, however they’ll still be hoping to make sure they pick up the win they need in order to progress.