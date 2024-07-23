Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Not long ago Gabriel Otegbayo was at a crossroads, unsure of what the future may hold for him - then came Sheffield Wednesday.

The big centre back ventured into English football in 2022, joining Burnley from Cobh Ramblers in Ireland, but found himself on the hunt for a new club earlier in the year and was ultimately handed an opportunity to impress at Middlewood Road.

He did just that, earning a short-term deal whilst playing for the U21s and then a renewal at the end of the campaign, and this summer he has been heavily involved in Danny Röhl’s training sessions - in S6 as well as on their camps at St. George’s Park and in Europe.

The defender was given a chance to play in the Alfreton Town win and also featured in the defeat to RB Salzburg after being included as a bit of a surprise addition to their Germany and Austria camp, but for Röhl there’s nothing too surprising about it. For him, he insists that it’s reward for his efforts.

“He deserved it because he trained well in the last weeks,” Röhl said. “What I like is that he is a great personality who talks on the pitch. He leads the back four even at this young age and this is fantastic to see. This is what we need, he is calm on the ball and it is a fantastic opportunity to take him here, to give him this space, some minutes.

“Now we will see how he improves. I always want players from the academy involved in the first team and also it is about them getting the chance, using the chance and it is also about timing. Maybe you get an injury and you need to be ready as a young player. I am very happy with our last week, also against Brighton we had Gui (Siqueira) and Sam Reed with with us.”

Meanwhile, when asked about the future involvement of youngsters within the first team ranks, the Owls boss explained, “I will try to see that we have players in, not every week, but often we will have games to challenge them over and over again.

“It is so important because you never know what happens, if you have two injuries in the same position then you need to back-up and the players know what I demand from them, this is helpful.”