Sheffield Wednesday boss discusses Dejphon Chansiri after play-off exit

The Wednesday chairman was back at Hillsborough this season after Covid-19 had meant a long absence from the club in person, and Moore has spoken previously about the strong relationship that the two men have built up since he was appointed as manager.

Unfortunately Moore’s first full season in charge at Hillsborough ended in disappointment as Sunderland secured a 2-1 win in their play-off semifinal, but he’ll be looking to go again next season now that the club is no longer dealing with transfer restrictions – and he’s heaped praise on Chansiri for the support that he’s shown.

Speaking after the game at Hillsborough, the Owls boss said, “He’s been absolutely tremendous this season with his support - absolutely first class. He really has been.

“I’ve really enjoyed working with him this season, it’s been fantastic. We’ve worked on a daily and weekly basis consistently over the course of the season, and I’m looking forward to catching up with him and talking once the dust has settled here.

“Ultimately me and him have got to get together, but one thing I want to put out there - his support for the club this season has been fantastic.”

Moore also said that he and Chansiri would be ‘getting our heads together’ soon to discuss the plan for the way forward, with the club’s retained list – to identify who will and won’t be staying in 2022/23 – expected to be released in the next week or so.