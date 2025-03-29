Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, insists that he’s seen no signs of ‘holiday mode’ from his players heading into the final eight games of the season.

The Owls take on Cardiff City this afternoon as they look for a return to winning ways following defeat to Sheffield United before the international break, and though Chris Wilder suggested that Wednesday’s season was ‘done’, Röhl believes that things are still alive and well for his side... For now at least.

Wednesday’s German boss thinks that they need a minimum of 69 points if they’re to reach the play-offs this season, meaning a lofty target of six wins from eight, but he spoke of the ambition and hunger of his players ahead of the final run-in, and urged people to take things one game at a time.

"Someone spoke about our season being over, I think our season will not be over if we win at Cardiff,” he told the media on Thursday. “I see a group who are ambitious and hungry and who want to play. We need to take this positive mindset that we can win something and bring this energy on.

"I want to challenge all the other teams around me and this is my motivation and reason why I like to be a manager. We’ve had a good season so far and let’s see. We need a signal (at Cardiff). The players are not in holiday mode and they look really sharp... It makes no sense to speak about all the eight games.

"For me, it’s the first game and then after the Oxford game, we will know where we are because around us all the other teams play against each other.”

Depending on other results, Wednesday could move up as high as ninth today should things go their way, but the main focus will be extending their impressive points tally away from home and heaping a bit more misery on the relegation-threatened Bluebirds.