Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says that new set piece analyst, Ben King, is a ‘fantastic’ addition to his staff.

It was recently confirmed that King, who has previously worked for the likes of Watford and Coventry City, was coming on board at Hillsborough from Accrington Stanley, taking up a spot in Röhl’s technical team that was left by Liam Bracken - who was picked up by Premier League outfit, Leicester City.

King has now started work with the Owls as he’s tasked with helping fix a couple of key element of their game that has been lacking - scoring from and not conceding from set pieces. Röhl is confident that he’s the man to get it sorted.

“Ben is fantastic, he’s bringing some fresh ideas, which is always good,” he told The Star. “He has good experience, he’s very detailed, and for me there are some parts that I can learn from him. I think that’s special.

"He’s always on the pitch with us, to train the offensive and defensive with Neil (Thompson) and Chris (Powell). He’s prepared meetings, it’s very helpful, and the players like to work with him. We’re open minded, I need experts around me in different parts, and hopefully we can improve this part of our game. Especially in this league.

"It’s a game-changer in both directions, at the moment we have the most offensive corners - which is a good signal - and now it’s about making the next details on the pitch… It’s not just about putting the ball in the box and hoping, there is also strategy behind it. We’re working hard on this part, and we’ll improve. I’m happy with the setup, and we’ll go forward.”

Wednesday are back in action this weekend when they take on Luton Town at Kenilworth Road, and they’ll be desperate to get back to winning ways in the Championship as they await a first victory since the opening day triumph over Plymouth Argyle.