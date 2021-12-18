The Northern Ireland international, who is on loan from Burnley, is bang in form after stunning back-to-back clean sheet performances on the road.

And while the loan agreement of his and the Owls’ five other loan players’ Owls stint is until the end of the season, each deal has a recall clause that would allow their parent club to bring them back in January should circumstances dictate.

Barry Bannan admitted a little concern over Peacock-Farrell’s situation and asked about where things stand, Wednesday boss Darren Moore said: “Truth be known, we’ll have a chat with them in terms of where we feel he is.

“We’ve not had that chat yet, but what we will be doing is see if it’s something they want to continue into the second half of the season.”

The Star understands that Lewis Wing is the subject of a possible recall by Middlesbrough, while Lewis Gibson may head back to Everton depending on his continued recovery from long-term injury.

Florian Kamberi, Theo Corbeanu and Olamide Shodipo are the club’s other loan players.

“Ideally we’d like to keep them,” Moore said. “We’ll wait and see because at the end of the day they don’t belong to us officially.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell has been a star man in recent weeks at Sheffield Wednesday.

“What we would like to do is continue it. All the players are enjoying their time here and all of them are getting stronger and stronger as the games and the season moves on.”

Having attracted headlines for the wrong reasons earlier in his Owls stint, Peacock-Farrell has fired back to earn huge praise for his more recent performances.

And while Moore is pleased with his development, he sees strides still to be made.

“We’ve seen enough of Bailey now to see he’s a top, top goalkeeper and what we’re looking at now is that consistency,” he said.

“Is he an excellent goalkeeper? Yes he is. Is he still developing? Yes he is. Is he at the right club in terms of where he is in his career and getting that game time he needs? Yes, we feel that.