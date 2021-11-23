The 29-year-old former Cardiff City and Middlesbrough winger officially joined the club on Monday to become Moore’s fifteenth signing of the 2021/22 season.

He was left out of the squad for the 2-1 win over MK Dons despite being available for selection, but will come into consideration for Saturday’s clash at home to Wycombe Wanderers.

Sheffield Wednesday player ratings after 2-1 win over MK Dons

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing will bring ‘something completely different’ to Sheffield Wednesday, according to Darren Moore, who confirmed the Owls beat another League One club to his signature.

“He could have figured today but we wanted to see where he’s at,” said Moore.

"Physically, he’s ready to go and that’s why we've signed him. He’s ready to go now.

"He’s ready to start so as of Saturday he’ll be available for us and ready for the squad so we’ll look at him over the next couple of days and how he is in training.”

Mendez-Laing, who has Premier League experience, has not played competitively since his last appearance for Boro in April.

"I thought it was right to bring him in because with his experience and his know-how it gives us something completely different in those attacking areas,” Moore added.

"To have him with us is excellent. We fought off another League One competitor to sign him, so I’m really delighted he’s chosen to come here.