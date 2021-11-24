The former Rangers man, returning from a hamstring injury and playing his first football since May, produced an assist and then a 93rd-minute winner as the Owls beat MK Dons from behind to blow the roof off Hillsborough.

Windass had surgery on his injury in the summer and has been in training for several weeks. He was named on the bench for Saturday’s win at Accrington Stanley but didn’t come on.

It was his introduction, alongside fellow recent returnee Massimo Luongo, that changed the game shortly before the hour mark.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore embraces Josh Windass after his last-gasp winner earned the Owls three points from MK Dons.

“The last two or three weeks he’s been in training and he’s been in my ear telling me he’s not injured and he wants to start,” Moore said on Windass.

“For him to come out and play like that tonight with the crowd and his teammates, he was second to none. He caused them problems and tonight did him the world of good, blowing off the rustiness. He was great tonight.”

That Wednesday finally shook the monkey off their back in terms of that long spell without a comeback win was a big moment for the club and it is stats such as that that will contribute to a sea change at S6, Moore felt.

“I’m delighted,” he said. “It’s what we’ve deserved and even when we went a goal down the chances kept coming.

“I’m so pleased with the three points, we spoke before the game about the need to get back to back wins since the first weeks of the season.

“In the manner it’s come tonight I’m especially pleased because there was a tag on this place in terms of not coming back from a goal down since 2019 which is beggar’s belief. We’re trying to create a mentality here where when you’re playing for Wednesday there’s a real desire for the football club.