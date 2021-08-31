Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has tried to sign Saido Berahino before

The 28-year-old worked with Owls boss Darren Moore at West Bromwich Albion in a blistering start to his career in which he earned an England call-up and was the subject of a £20m bid from Tottenham Hotspur.

A switch to Stoke City didn’t quite turn out as planned, with the youngster now looking set for a return to England via short spells in Belgium with Zulte Waragem and on loan at Charleroi.

It could have all been different for Berahino had a 2018 transfer attempt by the now-Wednesday boss come to fruition.

Saido Berahino appears to be on his way to Sheffield Wednesday.

Moore had graduated to the position of manager of West Brom when he tried to bring him back to the Hawthorns as it became clear the Stoke move wasn’t working.

“I was close to going back to West Brom when Darren Moore was there,” Berahino revealed to the ‘Two Baggies One Lightblub’ podcast earlier this year while suggesting he was keen to work with the 47-year-old.

“He actually made an inquiry to Stoke about me going back on loan.

“Darren was absolutely up for it. He called me and it was the last week of the window but Stoke said, ‘We can’t let him go. If he goes to you guys and starts banging in goals how would that look to our fans?’ That got shut down straight away.