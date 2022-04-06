Moore has used no fewer than 33 different players this season and has rotated his starting XI more often than not as part of a ‘horses for courses’ approach, often depending on the opposition’s style.

Asked how long he spends sweating over the calls, Moore replied: “Not much at all really. We look at the opposition and look at what we’ve got and just go with it.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore looks on with his assistant Jamie Smith.

"I know the players now and I know what I’ve got. In terms of the team selection, it’s pretty straightforward in terms of the type of game."

Injuries to a host of senior players has often reduced the options available to select from, with several players deployed out of their natural positions throughout the campaign.

Liam Palmer could return this weekend after three weeks out, but Dennis Adeniran, Lewis Gibson, Tyreece John-Jules and Josh Windass are all still sidelined.

"All of those are still some way from being back fit,” Moore added.

"Hopefully we can get them back in then happy days, we will all feel that.”

There is light at the end of the tunnel on the injury front for Sheffield Wednesday as more players become available with each passing week as the play-off race intensifies.

Just six games of the season remain.

Moore faced an unprecedented predicament against AFC Wimbledon last weekend due to the increased options at his disposal.

"I think it’s the first time this season where we have potentially left two seniors out,” he said, referring to the omission of striker Florian Kamberi and defender Jaden Brown from the match-day squad.

"I have never known it all season that I’ve had to leave anybody out.”

Brown has not featured for Wednesday since a brief cameo in the 3-2 defeat against Oxford United in January.

Delivering the disappointment to both players was not a tough conversation, Moore said, adding: "I’ve never had to have a conversation like this all season.

"It adds competition in training, which can only be a good thing.