Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore confirms fresh contract talks with 17-cap international

Scotland international Callum Paterson is the latest key man confirmed to be the subject of new contract talks after the likes of Barry Bannan, Josh Windass and Dominic Iorfa all extended in recent months. Sam Hutchinson is understood to have signed on improved terms earlier this summer, though the deal is not a contract extension.

It comes as part of a whirlwind summer in which the Owls brought in 15 new players in a generational squad rebuild.

As revealed by The Star earlier this week, versatile forward Callum Paterson is the latest Wednesday man the club have entered into negotiations with. As it stands, the Scot’s contract runs out next year.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’re talking to him at the moment and we’d like to see him possibly extend,” Moore said confirming the news. “That would be great.

“Obviously he’s been a wonderful player for us and we’re still seeing in terms of what he’s got for us as a club. He’s someone we feel he’s still got a lot more to offer.”

Liam Palmer and Massimo Luongo are other first team players whose contracts run out next summer, with Moore also confirming the club are hopeful of further business.

On Paterson, Moore said: “Pato has been fine. He’s had to play in different positions but he’s been fine in terms of picking these positions up and playing.

Callum Paterson is in contract talks with Sheffield Wednesday.

“One thing with Pato is in terms of his versatility. He’s never short of giving us commitment in different positions and he’ll play all over. He has that in his game and it’s great for us to know we’ve got that player with that to his game.

“Where we are this season, he’s contributed towards that without a doubt. We’re grateful to him and to have a player like that with us.”

Asked whether any announcement was imminent with regard to further contract announcements, Moore said: “Hopefully, because they’re in the building, there can always be something imminent.