Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl to take up Euros punditry gig

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Supporters of Sheffield Wednesday will not have to wait too long for their next sighting of manager Danny Röhl on their television screens.

The 35-year-old coach, who is the subject of new contract negotiations with the club at current, will be a part of the summer’s television coverage of the European Championships in Germany.

ITV Sport have announced Röhl as one of their studio pundits for the tournament alongside the likes of Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Karen Carney, Graeme Souness, Eni Aluko and Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Röhl, who has garnered nationwide acclaim having spearheaded Wednesday’s remarkable resurgence to safety in the Championship, will deliver insight on the international scene having been to the last World Cup as assistant manager to Hansi Flick with Germany. He also has coaching stints with German giants Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig on his CV.

ITV will share coverage of the tournament with the BBC. The Euros kick off with a Friday June 14 clash between the host nation Germany and Scotland. It is not yet clear which matches Röhl will feature in as part of ITV’s coverage.