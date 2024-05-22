Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl to take up Euros punditry gig
The 35-year-old coach, who is the subject of new contract negotiations with the club at current, will be a part of the summer’s television coverage of the European Championships in Germany.
ITV Sport have announced Röhl as one of their studio pundits for the tournament alongside the likes of Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Karen Carney, Graeme Souness, Eni Aluko and Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou.
Röhl, who has garnered nationwide acclaim having spearheaded Wednesday’s remarkable resurgence to safety in the Championship, will deliver insight on the international scene having been to the last World Cup as assistant manager to Hansi Flick with Germany. He also has coaching stints with German giants Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig on his CV.
ITV will share coverage of the tournament with the BBC. The Euros kick off with a Friday June 14 clash between the host nation Germany and Scotland. It is not yet clear which matches Röhl will feature in as part of ITV’s coverage.
Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, said: "This is a unique tournament in a fantastic setting and we have put together a multi-talented, high-profile team to offer viewers and fans cutting insight and compelling entertainment from what promises to be a festival of the game. ITV and ITVX’s live coverage, highlights shows, online and social media content, will capture all the action and all the talking points, so fans and viewers can immerse themselves in the tournament.”