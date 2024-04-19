Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wednesday have just three games left of their 2023/24 season, and as things stand their future in the Championship hands very much in the balance - largely due to the awful start that they endured prior to Röhl’s arrival at Hillsborough.

They still have a chance of staying up as things stand, despite not having been out of the relegation zone for months, but the campaign will be a far cry from what Chansiri will have been hoping for following last year’s dramatic promotion out of League One.

Chansiri is due back in the country for the Owls’ run-in according to the Wednesday boss, and he says that they will be having ‘important’ meetings in which they will discuss the way forward - whatever division they end up playing in next season.

Speaking to The Star Röhl said, “We will have, in the following weeks, meetings - and they’re important ones. I want to have a clear picture of where we are, what we want to do in the future, and I think we have to look in both directions of course. For both leagues, that is our job. But I think it’s important, we’ll have them in the following two weeks and it’s going to be a big part. My focus, of course, is to the games, but these meetings are important for our future.”