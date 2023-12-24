Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl offered a defence of goalkeeper Cameron Dawson after a handling error late on in their home clash with Cardiff City contributed to a gut-punch defeat.

The Wednesday stopper has been an ever-present since the arrivals of both Röhl and latterly new goalkeeping coach Sal Bibbo, with the German previously encouraging Wednesday supporters to get behind his goalkeeper after a section of the fan base voiced their opinion over his performances at stages this season. AC Milan loanee Devis Vasquez was preferred by previous manager Xisco.

A match Wednesday had dominated for the most part turned when Karlan Grant's deflected effort - which replays showed could have been set up as a cross - evaded Dawson. But it was Dawson's handling of Ollie Tanner's tame-looking 88th-minute shot that drew the most ire, Di'Shon Bernard failing to react as quickly as Kion Etete before the ball crossed the line via Akin Famewo's shins.

Röhl seemed to accept Dawson's part in the defeat but stressed the need for other players to be counted in the defending both goals. It is the result itself rather than any individual blame that most concerns the Owls boss.