Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says his team have to ‘step up’ if they’re to end their torrid form against the top teams in the Championship.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls are in a tough run of fixtures at present, with Röhl’s men facing three of the top four teams in the space of less than a month as they look to try and keep pace with those vying for a spot in the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defeat to Burnley on Friday hurt their chances and saw them drop to 12th place over the weekend, however they do remain just six points away from West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers in fifth and sixth place respectively - so there’s no need to give up hope yet.

But if they’re to close that gap this week then they’ll have to put on a ‘perfect game’ on Friday night at Sunderland according to their manager, with Wednesday having failed to score against any of the current top four in any of their fixtures so far in 2024/25. Röhl has laid down the gauntlet for the Owls to ‘try everything’ to get a result on home soil against the Black Cats.

“I want to win such a big game this season,” he said in an interview at the weekend. “And for this we have to try everything. Next Friday we have the next opportunity, and I want to see a team who will try everything…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we want to beat a big team this season, and so far we haven’t, then we have to step up - and we need the perfect game. For this I will look who is the team for the perfect game.”

Wednesday have conceded 16 goals against the four teams that currently sit highest in the Championship table, doing so without reply so far, but they’ll be out to change that on Friday night when they take on a Sunderland side itching to get back on track after disappointing defeats to Leeds United and Hull City in their two most recent outings.

The Owls now find themselves in a precarious position given that defeat this week could see them drop down to 15th place if other results go against them, however could move back up to ninth if things go their way.