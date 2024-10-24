Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, is pleased with the defensive improvements of his team - but knows they need to make the ‘final step’.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls played out a relatively flat game against Swansea City on Tuesday night that ended up as a 0-0 draw at Hillsborough, and while some will understandably focus on the lack of goals scored, there is something to be said for their defensive display in recent fixtures - including this one.

Wednesday have kept two clean sheets in their last four games, and in contrast to the early stages of the season have looked a lot more solid at the back, especially when it comes to defending set pieces. That was something that was particularly evident against Swansea, and Röhl is happy to see them doing the basics right in that aspect of their game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to The Star, he said, “We are very compact, we work with each other, we are connected and work hard. The focus and the mindset to defend is right, we have clean sheets and they are good steps.

"With two sixes in front they work hard, our pressing front is ok with the wingers and strikers. We had a big chance with Jamal, and we spoke at half time that we have to cover - if we overplay then close the net, be part of the net, and we’ll create opportunities. Everything was ok..

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

“Carry the ball, be patient, but again we need the final step. Maybe that one was a foul, it’s a never-ending story at the moment. I smile today, but I’m a little bit disappointed because we missed the opportunity to take a good step in the table and take points.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday have another challenge on their hands tomorrow night as they make the long trip down to Fratton Park, and the Owls boss will be eager to see another clean sheet acquired - though hopefully this time with three points as well.