Sheffield Wednesday boss aware of 'big, big problem' for Owls

Sheffield Wednesday boss, Danny Röhl, says he’s aware that the Owls’ defending from set pieces is a ‘big, big problem’ - insisting they’re trying to fix it.

Wednesday thought they’d secured victory over Queens Park Rangers on Saturday afternoon after Barry Bannan’s fine strike gave them a lat lead at Hillsborough, but their Achilles heel was clipped once more as Alfie Lloyd scored from a chaotic corner with one of the last kicks of the game.

It’s now six goals conceded from set pieces this season in the Championship, more than 50% of those they’ve let in, and Röhl is eager to see an improvement on that as they move forward as a team. It’s easier said than done, of course, but he seems to see progress in that regard.

“This is an issue, we know this,” he told The Star. “But we have to say that in ”his game - until that corner - we defended well as a team. The last one is all or nothing, but also if you’ve conceded six of your 10 goals from set pieces this is a big, big problem.

“You have to learn from this, you have to improve, and we’ll keep going on this. It’s a big part of the game."

Röhl also spoke about an improvement in ‘balances’ from his team against QPR, saying that he saw few individuals out there compared to the Millwall defeat.

The Owls boss said, "I said after Millwall I'm looking for the best team and not just the individual players... The balances was much, much better, we had workers on the pitch and guys who want to run, like to run, players who are listening to what we want to do, players on the pitch who stay with the matchplan instead of making their own matchplan and it was good to see. It feels a little bit disappointing because when you score a fantastic goal like Barry's but I take the positives more than the disappointment.”

No team in the division has conceded more goals as a result of a set piece than Wednesday, and if they’re going to start climbing up the table then it’s something that they need to rectify.