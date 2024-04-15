Sheffield Wednesday boss answers substitutions question - vows to lift Owls players
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Owls drew 1-1 with the Potters at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon, a result that saw them miss the chance to climb out of the Championship relegation zone and take a big step towards safety.
Röhl used all five of his substitutes in the game, however four of them came from the 84th minute onwards, and some have questioned why the German didn’t switch things up sooner. He says that there was a very simple reason - he didn’t think he needed to.
"Until the equaliser there were not many reasons to change something,” he explained. “You score, it’s 1-0 and then prepare the subs for what you can do and if you have to make changes or not.
"We were very compact and there was not one reason why we had to make so many subs… It was eight minutes between the goals and they changed players and it was a little bit all-in for them – it opened up the game a little bit.
"Then, we come one moment too late and we are not organised. I think it was the only time in the whole game we were not organised and compact. But it is the Championship, every mistake could be a goal against you. This is what we have to take…
"Next week I have to lift my players and we try again - this is what I will do. I signed my contract exactly six months ago and have worked so hard with my team and maybe someone will see all we have invested in the last six months and also to the end.”