Sheffield Wednesday boss answers substitutions question - vows to lift Owls players

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls drew 1-1 with the Potters at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon, a result that saw them miss the chance to climb out of the Championship relegation zone and take a big step towards safety.

Röhl used all five of his substitutes in the game, however four of them came from the 84th minute onwards, and some have questioned why the German didn’t switch things up sooner. He says that there was a very simple reason - he didn’t think he needed to.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Until the equaliser there were not many reasons to change something,” he explained. “You score, it’s 1-0 and then prepare the subs for what you can do and if you have to make changes or not.

"We were very compact and there was not one reason why we had to make so many subs… It was eight minutes between the goals and they changed players and it was a little bit all-in for them – it opened up the game a little bit.

"Then, we come one moment too late and we are not organised. I think it was the only time in the whole game we were not organised and compact. But it is the Championship, every mistake could be a goal against you. This is what we have to take…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad