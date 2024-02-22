Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Delgado was almost ever-present for the Owls early in the campaign during Xisco’s time in charge, however he left the field against West Bromwich Albion in October and hasn’t been seen out on the field since.

The 30-year-old Chilean international underwent a hip operation later that month after returning home for international duty, has spent the last months trying to get back to fitness once again for the latter part of his debut season in England.

Röhl has previously voiced concerns regarding when he could be back in action, opting to leave him off the squad list for now, and it would appear that he may not play again in 2023/24.

“It’s a bit of a never-ending story,” the Owls boss told The Star. I think it’s really tough to see him, but he’s working hard in the gym. At the moment there hasn’t been a time where he’s close to team training and in this case we have to wait.

“Maybe there is an opportunity, but it could also be that he cannot play for Wednesday again. It’s difficult to say at the moment what will happen in the next months."