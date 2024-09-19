Sheffield Wednesday boss admits players could still leave - but definitely not yet
The Owls currently have Bailey Cadamarteri on loan at Lincoln City and Mackenzie Maltby out with Scarborough Athletic as they seek to get more senior minutes under their belts before returning to Middlewood Road, and there has also been interest in a number of other prospects in the club’s academy.
Wednesday are open to the idea of letting players go in search of men’s football if the right opportunity arises, but with the likes of Pierce Charles, Sean Fusire and Gabriel Otegbayo all starting in the Carabao Cup earlier this week it’s understandable why Röhl may look to keep hold of players like that for the time being.
When asked about further loan deals to the National League - which is not beholden to the transfer window - the German explained that some could be on the cards, but that it will only be further down the line.
“At the moment we’re not,” he said speaking before the cup win over Blackpool. “Because if you look to the next couple of weeks and the schedules we have a cup game, then a midweek game in the league, and I think this is also helpful because there’s always a chance, an opportunity, to get some minutes when you train well.
“I think our training level is very high, and in a four-day training week on Wednesday’s we have a big game - 11 v 11 - and it’s helpful for them to train with us. But I think there could a moment during the season where we decide that it’s helpful to give them opportunities to get minutes at the next level.”
