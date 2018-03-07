Sheffield Wednesday boosted by return of injured pair and why Sean Clare didn’t play against Ipswich Town

Joost van Aken and Sam Hutchinson are set to make a return to action as Sheffield Wednesday’s injury crisis shows minor signs of easing.

The pair have been pencilled in to play a part in the Owls under 23s match against Crewe and Owls boss Jos Luhukay is hopeful they will be available for first team selection well before the end of this month.

Owls Sam Hutchinson...Pic Steve Ellis

Hutchinson hasn’t played since the defeat to Brentford on December 30, while Van Aken injured his hamstring at Nottingham Forest a few days earlier.

Neither have played under Luhukay, who arrived in early January.

“Joost Van Aken and Sam Hutchinson will play for the first time after the long injuries,” said Luhukay, who welcomed Tom Lees back to the team on Tuesday night against Ipswich. “We hope and are happy that they come closer to the team and become an option for us in the next games.”

Meanwhile, Luhukay has explained by Sean Clare was left out of the squad that lost to Ipswich on Tuesday.

Owls Joost Van Aken.....Pic Steve Ellis

Clare returned to the team for the match at Bristol City on Saturday having been cup-tied for the FA Cup replay with Swansea City, but was absent for the visit of Mick McCarthy’s men a few days later.

“The last week he had a little problem on his foot,” said the Owls boss.

“It’s not a problem for the next days.”