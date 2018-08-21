Sheffield Wednesday: Boost for Owls striker Sam Winnall in comeback bid

Sheffield Wednesday striker Sam Winnall has taken a significant step forward in his recovery from a long-term knee injury.

The centre-forward has been out of action since suffering cruciate ligament damage in February during a loan spell at Derby County.

Sam Winnall

He took a tentative part in team training for the first time yesterday as his comeback from surgery draws nearer.

Winnall tweeted "Edging closer" yesterday and boss Jos Luhukay responded by saying: "I don't know what Sam means."

The manager went on to add, however: "Yesterday was the first time he has trained a little bit with us. But it takes time."

The development is a welcome boost for club and player, although the 27-year-old is not expected to be in first-team contention until the end of September.

Another striker, Lucas Joao, will be kept out of tomorrow's Championship clash with Millwall at Hillsborough by his groin issue, although the outlook is brighter for full-back Morgan Fox.

Joao hasn't played since the opening-day loss at Wigan Athletic on August 4 while Fox had to come off with a back problem in the home draw with Hull City a week later.

"For Lucas, it comes too early," Luhukay said. "We must look at him today to see if he is available to train with the team. It is day by day, step by step.

"For tomorrow, maybe Morgan Fox is a possibility."

Asked about the progress of injured trio Kieran Lee, Gary Hooper and Almen Abdi, Luhukay replied: "There is no news about them."

Midfielder Lee and frontman Hooper have hip injuries and have yet to play for Lukukay, who was appointed in January, while midfield man Abdi has been sidelined with a hamstring complaint.

