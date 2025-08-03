Sheffield Wednesday have been given an allocation of over 3,700 tickets for their trip to Bolton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup.

The Owls begin their 2025/26 campaign next weekend after what has been a turbulent summer at S6, with two away games getting things underway, first in the Championship against Leicester City, and then against Bolton Wanderers in the League Cup. Their first home encounter will take place on August 16th at Hillsborough.

It was revealed earlier in the week that Wednesdayites had been allocated 3,287 seats for their trip to the King Power against the Foxes, with them going on general sale on Tuesday, and now it has been confirmed that they’ve been handed a hefty amount of 3,772 for the Tough Sheet Community Stadium.

Sheffield Wednesday face Bolton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup

Wednesday are in a state of disarray at the moment amid the latest financial crisis at the club, and boycotts of merchandise are well underway as fans protest against the ownership of chairman, Dejphon Chansiri. That’s unlikely to reach out into the away ticket sector, though, considering that the bulk of that money goes to the hosting club - the away team effectively just receives an admin fee.

Owls fans have notoriously travelled well in recent years, and even in the current climate are expected to do the same in the season ahead, though it remains to be seen if they will be quite so quick to fill up away ends around the country this time around.

Fans can snap up tickets in Bolton for just £10 for adults, with sales beginning on Monday morning and going to general sale later in the week on August 8th.

