One-time Sheffield Wednesday target to become free agent
The 29-year-old centre back, who has been named in numerous Teams of the Season during his time at Bolton Wanderers, will be moving on in July after a decision was made not to extend his spell in Greater Manchester.
Santos, a towering Portuguese defender, is believed to have been of interest to the Owls in the past, and it would be no surprise if they were to revisit that in the coming months once he is available without a transfer fee.
Wednesday are certainly going to be on the lookout for central defenders before the 2025/26 campaign gets underway, and given his experience as captain of the Trotters, Santos may well fit the mould as number of players prepare to leave Hillsborough.
Ricardo Santos the free agent
The former Peterborough United man has around 300 English Football League appearances to his name over the years, and is unlikely to be short of potential suitors as he weighs up his options post-June. He battled with injury in 2024/25, but will be hoping to be fit and firing by the time preseason starts up wherever he chooses to put pen to paper.
It's the time of year now where clubs across the country start unveiling their retained lists, and recent transfer windows suggest that those who are becoming free agents are the most likely market that the Owls will be working in.
Santos joined Bolton from Barnet on a free in 2020, going on to win promotion in his first season and the Papa John's Trophy in 2023.
