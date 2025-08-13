Former Sheffield Wednesday loanee, Ibrahim Cissoko, has joined the Owls’ next opponents - Bolton Wanderers - hours before the two face off.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cissoko didn’t have an enjoyable spell at Hillsborough, playing just five games after joining on loan in January, and will be hoping that his latest spell away from Toulouse comes with better fortunes.

The club confirmed the news before tonight’s Carabao Cup clash, saying, “Wanderers have again swooped to strengthen their squad with winger Ibrahim Cissoko jetting in to add some continental flair. Cissoko has joined the Whites on a season-long loan from French Ligue 1 Toulouse – subject to international clearance and FA approval – with the option to make the move permanent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ibrahim Cissoko has a new club

Meanwhile, speaking of his move, the Trotters new number 20 told their website, “I'm really glad to be here, really happy..I really wanted to go back to England. I'm glad that everything worked out in the end and I can't wait to start.

“I've tasted the Championship and I really like it. For attacking players, I think it's a really good platform to show yourself. I really enjoyed it. That's why I love England now. I know this club has big ambitions as well, like myself, and I have full confidence that we will do well. I'm really hungry and I'm ready for everything. You guys will see the best of me, for sure...

“I want to contribute goals and assist as well. That's what I'm going to do this season, for sure. I'm looking forward to seeing the fans. I saw it the other day against Plymouth, so I know the fans will be here and, for me, the stadium is really important. When you play in a nice stadium, it gives you a good feeling. When I see this, it's a Premier League standard for me, so it's really top.”

Cissoko isn’t the squad for tonight’s game.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join