The Owls are looking to extend their 22-game unbeaten run this evening as they take on a Bolton side itching to get back to winning ways, and Darren Moore’s side will no doubt have to dig deep against a team that have caused problems for plenty of teams this season.
Lee Gregory’s return to the XI is probably the biggest shock in terms of selection, with the forward replacing Michael Smith up top, but there are also returns to the starting XI for Reece James, Jack Hunt and Fisayo Dele Bashiru.
Former Owls favourite, Kieran Lee, starts in midfield for the visitors.
Gregory didn’t take long to justify his inclusion, giving Wednesday a very early lead...
Things are level now though, with Bolton equalising through Victor Adeboyejo.
