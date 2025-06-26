When Sheffield Wednesday will make the trip to renew rivalries with old foe in Carabao Cup

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 26th Jun 2025, 16:47 BST

Sheffield Wednesday will make the trip to League One promotion hopefuls Bolton Wanderers for the first round of this season’s Carabao Cup.

The tie will see the Owls renew rivalries with Trotters’ boss Steven Schumacher, who was the Plymouth Argyle boss who pipped them to promotion from the third tier in 2023.

Round One ties will take place week commencing August 11 and will be decided by Sky television broadcast.

Wednesday’s history in the competition is mixed. The Owls enjoyed a promising campaign last time out, beating sides from all three EFL divisions before being squeezed out on penalties after a goalless draw at Premier League Brentford. The round four defeat was the furthest they’d been in the format since a quarter-final placing in the 2015/16 season, when they beat Arsenal before tasting defeat to Stoke City.

The Owls remain the last English side to win a major trophy while playing outside the top division, with Ron Atkinson’s iconic vintage of 1991 having beaten a star-studded Manchester United side in a famous Wembley final.

