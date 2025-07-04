Sheffield Wednesday cup confirmation adds new date for Owls diary
Wednesday will face the Trotters in the League Cup in August as the tournament proper gets underway, and now it has been confirmed what date and time it will take place. Meanwhile, the EFL have added that ‘all 37 ties set to air live on Sky Sports’.
“Wanderers’ Carabao Cup first-round tie at home to Sheffield Wednesday will be played on Wednesday, 13th August (KO 7.45pm),” Bolton explained on their official website.
Sheffield Wednesday are heading to Bolton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup
“The Whites will host Wednesday three days after the Owls' Championship opener against Leicester City which has been scheduled for Sunday, 10th August. Ticket details for the tie at the Toughsheet Community Stadium will follow in due course.”
Wednesday’s first five fixtures of the season will see them travel to Leicester City, then Bolton, before playing host to Stoke City for their first home game. A trip to Wrexham follows that, before Swansea City visit Hillsborough in the final game of August.
At this point in time there are question marks over the manager, Danny Röhl, and his future, while there is also uncertainty with regards to playing staff after a number of them handed in their notices after the second month of unpaid wages. It remains to be seen how many of them will go on to become free agents at this point in time.
