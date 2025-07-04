The details of Sheffield Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash against Bolton Wanderers have now been revealed.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday will face the Trotters in the League Cup in August as the tournament proper gets underway, and now it has been confirmed what date and time it will take place. Meanwhile, the EFL have added that ‘all 37 ties set to air live on Sky Sports’.

“Wanderers’ Carabao Cup first-round tie at home to Sheffield Wednesday will be played on Wednesday, 13th August (KO 7.45pm),” Bolton explained on their official website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday are heading to Bolton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup

“The Whites will host Wednesday three days after the Owls' Championship opener against Leicester City which has been scheduled for Sunday, 10th August. Ticket details for the tie at the Toughsheet Community Stadium will follow in due course.”

Wednesday’s first five fixtures of the season will see them travel to Leicester City, then Bolton, before playing host to Stoke City for their first home game. A trip to Wrexham follows that, before Swansea City visit Hillsborough in the final game of August.

At this point in time there are question marks over the manager, Danny Röhl, and his future, while there is also uncertainty with regards to playing staff after a number of them handed in their notices after the second month of unpaid wages. It remains to be seen how many of them will go on to become free agents at this point in time.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join