Sheffield Wednesday: Bolton manager Phil Parkinson praises Owls for having “big expectations”

Bolton Wanderers manager has praised Sheffield Wednesday’s expectations as a “huge club” ahead of tonight’s Championship match between the two sides at Hillsborough.

Wanderers, who currently sit in the relegation zone, are winless in eight Championship matches while Wednesday are also without a victory in six matches.

Phil Parkinson. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Speaking ahead of the match at Hillsborough, Parkinson told The Bolton News: “There are big expectations at Sheffield Wednesday, it’s a huge club, and results have not gone their way at all.

“I was at the (Sheffield) derby game a few weeks ago and I think they acquitted themselves pretty well on the night, even though they rode their luck slightly in the first half.

“It didn’t go their way on Saturday against a very good Derby team so we need to go and build what we can there. I think we can go there with some confidence.”

Wednesday’s mid-week clash comes after defeat against Derby County on Saturday despite taking an early lead through Adam Reach.

The Owls are currently just three points above the relegation zone in 18th place.