Sheffield Wednesday: Bolton boss Phil Parkinson says Fernando Forestieri was the game-changer in Hillsborough defeat

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson says the introduction of Fernando Forestieri made the difference during his side's defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

Owls playmaker Forestieri was introduced at the interval and gave Wednesday some much-needed impetus.

Tom Lees headed home the game's only goal to seal a first win in seven for the hosts - at the same time extending Bolton's wretched run to just one win in 15.

"I thought Sheffield Wednesday were there for the taking tonight," said Parkinson.

"Our goalkeeper has hardly touched the ball or had a save to make.

"I thought Fernando Forestieri coming on for them gave them a big lift.

"That start to the second half has cost us the game tonight.

"One moment has separated the two teams."

