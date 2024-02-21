Ex-Sheffield Wednesday man joins another former Owl amid major non-league takeover
Steve Howard played eight matches for the Owls on loan from Hartlepool United at the back of his career in 2013, signing alongside Seyi Olifinjana and Stuart Holden as one of three emergency loans made by then-manager Dave Jones. He scored his only Wednesday goal in a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough that staved off relegation.
Now 47, Howard has been announced as the sporting director of Blyth Spartans after a takeover by North East-based businessman Irfan Liaquat. The former Luton Town, Derby County and Leicester City man will get to work with Sheffield-born Spartans manager Jon Shaw, who started his career with the Owls and made 24 senior appearances as a youngster.
Blyth are in the midtable of the National League North table, with the club's new owner laying out big ambitions. In a statement confirming the news, Liaquat said: "Blyth Spartans is the most famous non-league Club in the world. We are surrounded by a fantastic community. We want to get out of this tier as a matter of urgency.
"We will spend money but we won’t spend it like it’s going out of fashion. We know what we need to do and we will get to work instantly. There are exciting times ahead and you will see exactly what we need to do. I’ve been here as a fan and it took me five minutes to decide this is what I want. I’m looking forward to engaging with supporters."