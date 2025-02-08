Barry Bannan hasn’t missed a Sheffield Wednesday game due to injury since October 2023, but he is missing from the Owls’ squad this afternoon against West Bromwich Albion.

The Owls skipper is a huge part of Danny Röhl’s Wednesday setup, and has been crucial in what has been an impressive season for the club in 2024/25 - however The Star reported on Friday that he was due to see a specialist after picking up a knock, and it has now been confirmed that he will not be able to take on the Baggies this afternoon.

Bannan has only missed five matches since the Owls’ return to the Championship, and only one this season, and Wednesday have been beaten in three of them - drawing the other two. Röhl will be hoping that his side can buck that trend this afternoon at the Hawthorns, with Stuart Armstrong and Nathaniel Chalobah taking their place in midfield alongside Shea Charles over in the Midlands.

In the skipper’s absence it has been confirmed that Josh Windass will don the captain’s armband this afternoon, and he’ll be desperate to get back amongst the goals as he chases his first since that Goal of the Month contender that he scored against Derby County last month.

Röhl will be asked about Bannan after the game, and we’ll report what he has to say as soon as possible - including whether there is any sort of timeline on his return to action.