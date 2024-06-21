Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday players have been hard at work preparing themselves for their return to pre-season next week.

It’s understood that the Owls squad will report to Middlewood Road for preliminary tests and light fitness work on June 28 as the starting point for their pre-season programme. Wednesday will then partake in two training camps - one at St George’s Park and one in Germany.

Both camps will take place in July amid friendlies before the season opener, which is scheduled for the weekend of August 4. One friendly is confirmed so far, a return of their regular trip to non-league Alfreton Town on July 6.

It becomes clearer each year that the old school days of players ‘overly enjoying themselves’ over the summer break before being brought back to earth with a bump are long since over. Social media has been flooded with images of Wednesday players going about their summer fitness programmes, part of which are believed to have been set out by the club’s fitness staff.

Some players have joined one another for their workout efforts. Josh Windass and Barry Bannan enlisted the help of a fitness instructor before jetting off to the US for Windass’ wedding celebrations, while Bambo Diaby and Djeidi Gassama have also posted videos of what looked to be a gruelling joint effort in the gym.