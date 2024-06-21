Sheffield Wednesday blast from the past pops up as players continue pre-pre-season work
It’s understood that the Owls squad will report to Middlewood Road for preliminary tests and light fitness work on June 28 as the starting point for their pre-season programme. Wednesday will then partake in two training camps - one at St George’s Park and one in Germany.
Both camps will take place in July amid friendlies before the season opener, which is scheduled for the weekend of August 4. One friendly is confirmed so far, a return of their regular trip to non-league Alfreton Town on July 6.
It becomes clearer each year that the old school days of players ‘overly enjoying themselves’ over the summer break before being brought back to earth with a bump are long since over. Social media has been flooded with images of Wednesday players going about their summer fitness programmes, part of which are believed to have been set out by the club’s fitness staff.
Some players have joined one another for their workout efforts. Josh Windass and Barry Bannan enlisted the help of a fitness instructor before jetting off to the US for Windass’ wedding celebrations, while Bambo Diaby and Djeidi Gassama have also posted videos of what looked to be a gruelling joint effort in the gym.
Marvin Johnson has returned to Dubai ahead of next week’s Middlewood return - in much happier circumstances than his last training venture out there - and was joined by ex-Wednesday youngster Osaze Uhoghide, who is now playing his football at French Ligue 2 side Amiens. Earlier this week Liam Palmer teamed up with non-league outfit Retford FC to take part in their pre-season preparations.