The popular midfielder had played 22 Championship matches for the Owls but in the new year seemed to have fallen down the pecking order under Danny Röhl. League One Blackpool were the destination as he moved out on loan until the end of the season - a move that could prove to end his association with Wednesday given he is out of contract in the summer.

Byers has made eight starts for his new club with one substitute appearance, playing an important role in their resurgence towards the third tier play-off places and completing 90 minutes in each of his last four matches.

Two months on from the switch, The Star caught up with the Blackpool Gazette's Tangerines writer Amos Wynn for a whistle-stop run-down on how things have been going for him at Bloomfield Road - and whether or not the word on the west coast is that they'll make a move to sign him permanently.

Byers' Blackpool switch came as a surprise to some Wednesday fans. Was it a surprise at Bloomfield Road?

His name had been linked with Blackpool, among others, earlier in the window, but there had been no concrete movement until the final few days before the deadline. It did come as a surprise considering the calibre of player he is.

How's he got on?

He’s added a new dynamic to the midfield and has been influential in a number of games. Blackpool’s form has been hit and miss, but he’s been one of the key performers when they have found their stride. On the whole fans seem to have taken to him. The way he has conducted and bought into the club has gone down well.

He's out of contract at the end of the season. Can you see Blackpool making a move for him?

There’s no doubt Blackpool would be open to keeping him permanently based on what he’s brought to the table, but of course the outcome will probably be dependent on which league they’re in. You’d think a couple of Championship clubs would be looking at him, so he may be a man in demand in the summer.