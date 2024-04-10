Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Their televised trip to Blackburn Rovers, originally scheduled for Saturday April 20, was pushed back to a lunchtime kick-off a day later at the behest of Sky Sports.

But that doesn’t seem to have put off the club’s famed away support, who have snapped-up an initial allocation of 4,000 tickets for the clash, which with both sides locked in a tussle for Championship safety looks set to be a monumentally important game.

Wednesday made clear that they were expecting an added allocation of tickets and will now take delivery of 3,000 more tickets, to be sold online. The extra allocation is expected to sell-out also, meaning Wednesday fans will take up both upper and lower tiers of the Ewood Park away end.