Sheffield Wednesday’s interest in Blacburn Rovers midfielder John Buckley looks set to end after one of their Championship rivals launched a big-money bid to take him on a permanent deal, The Star understands.

The Star revealed yesterday that the talented 23-year-old midfielder was among their list of targets for a busy deadline day, with hopes his reduced role at Blackburn would allow them to take him on what was likely to be a loan deal.

Both Rovers and Buckley were believed to have been open to the move to Hillsborough - Blackburn’s pursuit of another signing would have greased the wheels it is believed - but a bid somewhere in the region of £3m from Owls’ Championship rivals Swansea City appears to have killed any hopes of a Hillsborough switch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the other clubs interested in taking Buckley on loan were Millwall, Hull City, Sunderland and Aberdeen.

Swansea’s bid is understood to have been the first formal bid of any kind lodged to Blackburn.

The news serves as another hit to Wednesday’s deadline day plans after a loan switch for Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden hit the buffers at a late stage.

An approach for Bournemouth attacker Jamal Lowe was always going to be a difficult deal to complete given intense competition from a number of clubs. Reports suggest the Jamaican international is reportedly on his way to Swansea.

Whether he is joined there by Buckley remains to be seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Owls do look set to sign Hayden’s Newcastle teammate Jeff Hendrick. The Republic of Ireland international is understood to have been at Hillsborough today with a view to completing a loan switch.