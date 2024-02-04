Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was late in the transfer window that Sheffield Wednesday became embroiled in a back-and-forth over the relatively unknown 22-year-old American forward, who seemed to be heading to Europe after an impressive rookie season in the MLS with Orlando United.

The Star followed the story closely and were led to believe the Owls were in an initially strong position to sign the USA international on a permanent basis and without miring in detail already described on these pages, 24 hours before the closure of the window on Thursday evening McGuire hopped on a plane to sign for Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was while he and his representatives were still in the air that they were told the deal was off. The Star is aware of correspondence sent to Orlando from Blackburn explaining that 'due to financial reasons' they had to cancel the transfer, expressing a degree of embarrassment as to instructions handed down from the board towards football staff.

It's well known by now that McGuire landed and together with his representatives caught a taxi to Sheffield, where they waited at the Kenwood Hall Mercure and had breakfast. Conversations with Wednesday are believed to have been had but no deal got close and that afternoon, with cash from the sale of Adam Wharton to Crystal Palace apparently cleared, the Rovers deal was back on. In a flurry of social media pageantry, he was unveiled as a Blackburn striker shortly after 11pm.

As if there weren't enough twists. The next day, manager Jon Dahl Tomasson was barred from speaking to the press, with reporters gathered at their Brockhall training base informed at short notice and without a great deal of speculation.

And it now transpires that McGuire's transfer is at serious threat of not being ratified, with reports of a paperwork error at the Blackburn end causing a probable cancellation of the deal. Speaking after Rovers' defeat to QPR on Saturday, Tomasson said: "What should I say about Duncan McGuire? The Duncan McGuire case. I am not allowed to speak about that case. You should ask Steve and Suhail about that case. I think you should ask Steve, Suhail and the ownership about the Duncan McGuire case."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGuire was never likely to be able to play in the QPR clash due to waits on international clearance and visa checks. What's clear is that it is a deal that has left Blackburn in chaos and their manager incensed.

"It's very good to see you, I wasn't allowed to talk to the press yesterday," he said on Saturday. "It's a club decision, I have no comment on it. I think you know me, I'm happy to speak to you, I'm an honest person.