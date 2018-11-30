Sheffield Wednesday: Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray says Owls are ‘powerful team’ in a ‘sticky patch’

Sheffield Wednesday are a team to be taken seriously thanks to the wealth of talent in their ranks, according to Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray.

Jos Luhukay’s side will travel to Ewood Park for Saturday’s Championship clash, which could see the Owls leapfrog Rovers in the league table if they are able to secure a win.

Tony Mowbray.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Mowbray said: “They have some good players, (Barry) Bannan, (Adam) Reach, (Fernando) Forrestieri, (Lucas) Joao, so let’s not pretend that Sheffield Wednesday aren’t a powerful team, yet they have hit a sticky patch in the last month or so.

“Every game is an opportunity and this weekend is all about us.

“We need to get back to what we’re good at, how we’re going to attack and how we’re going to defend and find the consistency in performance of what we’ve been doing.”

Rovers are without a win in three matches, having lost their last two games 3-1 and 4-1 against Wigan Athletic and Preston North End respectively.

Mowbray added: “We haven’t lost many matches so we want more of the same of that hopefully.

“If we get three points at the end of the week then it won’t be such a bad week compared to last month when we started a three game week with a win over Leeds it allows you to relax in to the other games a bit more because you know you have some points in the bag.

“This time we’re going to have to get three points at the end of the week and put them in the bag and move on.”

Wednesday halted their own winless streak by securing a 1-0 midweek win over Bolton at Hillsborough on Tuesday night.

The Owls are currently 16th in the table, while Rovers sit three places higher in 13th.