Gary Rowett, a former player and manager for Birmingham, is – according to numerous reports – set to take the reins on an interim basis in the Midlands.

The Blues started the campaign relatively well under John Eustace following a takeover towards the end of the previous season, but the owners decided to fire him in order to appoint Wayne Rooney as the new man in charge.

That didn’t go well, though, and after just 15 games the former England international was relieved of his position on the back of picking up just two wins during his spell at St. Andrews. Tony Mowbray was appointed less than a week later.

But that wasn’t to be the end of it, and in February Mowbray unfortunately had to step back from his role at the club ‘for a period of approximately six to eight weeks’ after a health assessment meant that he would need time to undergo treatment – Mark Venus was given the role on a temporary basis until his return.

Since then the Blues have picked up just one point from a possible 18, and slipped to 21st place on the Championship table, with relegation now a very real possibility as they head into the final eight games.