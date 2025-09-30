Henrik Pedersen is expecting a stern test away at Birmingham City later this evening as the Owls head to St. Andrews.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday have picked up a couple of good results recently, beating Portsmouth away from home before drawing with in-form Queens Park Rangers at the weekend, and now they head to the Midlands hoping to make it three games in the Championship without defeat.

Pedersen, who has spoken very highly of his players, feels that there is a confidence growing amongst them, but also admits that they’ll face a side with ‘fantastic’ depth later tonight... He knows that things won’t be easy for them against Chris Davies’ side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henrik Pedersen on facing Birmingham City

"I can feel that the boys start to have a belief,” he said. “They have had it, I think, a longer time than the results have shown. We could see the belief, the trust. But of course, to get the point, it also helps for the confidence. And we are growing step by step.

"Although we have to put it all out from all our performers to get something to deserve points, on Saturday we deserved a minimum one point for sure. What we can do, we can try again to make a really good performance and see how far we can go with this. QPR won their last three games and we could compete with them. I think it's strong for the boys that we can at this moment.

"Birmingham, we all know, have a fantastic squad, a very strong team and to go to Birmingham on a Tuesday evening is going to be a tough evening. But we will do all we can to compete again and see what the result will be... I'm sure we will find a solution. We are used to making changes and making rotations, and let's see Monday how the group will be, and then I'm sure we will have 11 fresh players - not top fresh, but 11 strong players on the pitch on Tuesday.

"Birmingham have a fantastic squad, they're a strong team away and also at home, especially at home, and that is raising a very difficult and interesting challenge for us. After the game we enjoyed it - well, not enjoy, but then we started to analyse the game and then we go to the Birmingham and we'll see what we can do."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Pedersen also confirmed that there would be no return to the side for Nathaniel Chalobah just yet despite him returning to training at Middlewood Road, however he could be back in the mix next weekend potentially. Reece Johnson, however, could be back available.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join