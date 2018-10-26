Sheffield Wednesday: Birmingham City ‘do not need a lot of chances to score’

Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay says his side must ‘defend well’ if they are to keep out a ruthless Birmingham City side on Saturday.

Birmingham welcome the Owls to St Andrews on an excellent run of form having not lost since August and only twice in the league this term.

Though Garry Monk’s side were the Championship's draw specialists over the first two months of the campaign, they have found the ability to convert those into wins with victories in their last three matches.

Wednesday meanwhile have seen their own decent run ended with defeats in their last two matches – both of which have seen defensive errors.

With Birmingham’s strike duo Luksa Jutkiewicz and Che Adams enjoying their own personal purple patches, Luhukay says improvement at the back is vital for the Owls if they are to emerge from St Andrews with something to show for their efforts.

"Birmingham are in a strong period,” he said. “They have been on a good run.

"It will not be easy to get three points but we will try to do everything to come to a positive result.

"They have two strikers who are scoring goals. Jutkewicz has scored seven and Adams four goals.

"They don't need a lot of chances to score goals.

"We must have a high focus and we must be defend well to stop their quality.

"They have confidence, trust and play at home. They are in a winning mood and have a good balance in the team. They have good structure.

"But we must believe in ourselves. We will try to win the game.”