The Owls rose out of the bottom three for the first time since August with Sunday’s 3-1 win at Blackburn Rovers and head into the final two matches of the season with their fate in their own hands. Their foremost rivals for their first safety spot are Birmingham City, who sit one spot and one place behind Wednesday heading into a killer clash at Huddersfield Town in 23rd this weekend.

News broke in the Midlands media that Blues captain Dion Sanderson has been charged with drink-driving and will appear in court on April 30, a few days on from their trip to Huddersfield and ahead of their final day clash at home to Norwich City.

Sanderson - reportedly a one-time transfer target for Sheffield Wednesday - is a key man for Birmingham having been handed the captaincy of the club in the summer following a permanent switch from Wolves. He played in the weekend’s draw with Rotherham United but was stripped of the armband, which was handed to goalkeeper John Ruddy.

Birmingham were made aware of the alleged incident last week, with interim manager Gary Rowett reporting a ‘disciplinary issue’. It seems likely 24-year-old Sanderson, who has started 35 matches for the Blues this season, will play in the weekend’s fixture in West Yorkshire.

In a statement released to BirminghamLive, West Midlands Police said: “Dion Sanderson, 24, has been charged with drink driving and will appear before magistrates in Birmingham on 30 April. He has been bailed until that date.”

A statement by Birmingham City read: "The club was informed by West Midlands Police early last week that Dion Sanderson had been charged in relation to a drink-driving offence. Sanderson reported the incident to club officials on the same day.

"As a result, disciplinary action was taken by the club and the decision was made to remove the Men’s First Team captaincy from the Blues defender for the remainder of the season.