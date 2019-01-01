Sheffield Wednesday: Birmingham City boss Garry Monk says his goalkeeper was best player on the pitch against Owls 

Have your say

Garry Monk says that Birmingham goalkeeper Lee Camp was the "best player on the pitch" during his side's draw at Hillsborough.

Camp made a series of fine saves to deny Wednesday as City held on for a share of the spoils.

Che Adams struck just after the restart to cancel out Steven Fletcher's opener and Camp then proceeded to pull off save after save to frustrate the hosts.

"I thought he was the best player on the pitch today," Monk said referring to his goalkeeper's performance.

"He made some fantastic saves to help us get the point today.

"We weren't as fresh as we would have hoped and I think that showed first half.

"They've (Wednesday) done fantastic and got the confidence back.

"But we've shown many, many times that we can fight back and get back into games.

"To finish this period unbeaten is a huge credit to the boys."

Monk did have grievances over the Owls' goal which came after City defender Wes Harding bizarrely caught a high ball near the byline believing it was out of play.

From the resulting free-kick the Owls scored via Steven Fletcher's swivelled shot.

Monk added: "He (Wes) thought it was out of play.

"He should have dealt with it and asked questions later.

"But we didn't deal with the first phase and we were then punished."