Sheffield Wednesday cult hero opens up on ‘spare part’ spell after finding new club

Ben Heneghan has opened up on his time training with Sheffield Wednesday after his release from the club was confirmed in the summer - having found himself a new club.

The giant centre-half sustained a horror injury while in Owls colours last October and was included on the club’s list of released players in the weeks after promotion was achieved.

Heneghan has trained with Wednesday since and featured for the club’s under-21 side in recent weeks as he built up his fitness.

And he has found his next club, signing for League One Fleetwood Town.

Reflecting on his time training with the Owls to regain his fitness, Heneghan said in his Fleetwood unveiling: “To be honest, it was hard.

“Being out of contract, there were always talks around ‘Yeah, it might be extended or whatever,’ but it’s hard to go into to a place where you’re not contracted.

“I was kind of, like, a spare part. I just got my head down and got myself fighting fit.

“It was tough. I can’t lie. But I’m over that hill if you like and ready to get back on that grass.”

Despite a long period of ‘not ruling anything out’, it became clear Heneghan wouldn’t be re-signed by Wednesday when their EFL squad registration list was submitted and Owls boss Xisco encouraged clubs to come forward to sign the defender.

On a long and difficult year out having made a hugely encouraging start to life at Hillsborough, Heneghan made no secret of the anguish experienced in coming back from an ACL injury that required surgery.

“It was tough, I wouldn’t wish what I went through on anyone,” he said.

“It was a battle, to say the least, both mentally and physically. It was frustrating as I was playing week-in, week-out, and was playing well at that, but it was just a split-second and it was all taken away from you.