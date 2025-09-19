Former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Ben Hamer, has found himself a new club - a few months after his contract with the Owls came to an end.

Hamer, who is now 37-years-old, joined the Owls early last summer as he came on board to bolster Danny Röhl’s ‘keeper options for the 2024/25 campaign, however an injury early doors meant that he didn’t get off to the start he would have wanted. Ultimately a decision was made to part ways when his deal came to an end come July.

Now, following an injury to Queens Park Rangers’ Joe Walsh, the Hoops decided to make their move and bring the experienced former Watford man in, and their new man between the sticks is looking forward to getting started down in the capital.

Ben Hamer joins QPR

“I’m absolutely buzzing to join the group and train,” he told the club’s website. “Every player wants to play and I'm no different in that sense but my attitude doesn't change whether I'm playing or not. I had a similar situation at Watford with Daniel Bachmann. He was an Austrian international and doing really well before being sent off for a game.

“I came in and ended up keeping the shirt for 20-odd games. I supported him the whole way and he reciprocated that for me. You need to support each other. The team always comes first for me. Regardless of whether I'm playing or not, you have to have the same attitude.”

Hamer didn’t play a competitive game for the Owls, but was a popular figure around the club during his time at Middlewood Road, and was credited for his help in developing younger stoppers like Pierce Charles and James Beadle.

