Sheffield Wednesday beaten in Premier League friendly ahead of final preseason camp

Sheffield Wednesday made the trip down to Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday for a friendly against the Premier League outfit.

The game, which was played behind-closed-doors, was set up as both sides continue their preparations for the start of the 2024/25 campaign, and for the Owls it entailed a lengthy commute to East Sussex ahead of their flight overseas on Friday to begin their camp in Germany and Austria.

Wednesday flew to the game against the Seagulls on Wednesday morning, with the likes of Josh Windass, Liam Palmer, Anthony Musaba, Bailey Cadamarteri, Sean Fusire and Gui Siqueira among those believed to have travelled - however there has been no indication with regards to how Röhl’s side set up for their latest outing.

It’s thought that Brighton - who were playing in the UEFA Europa League last season - fielded a strong side as they played host to Wednesday, taking a 3-0 lead in the first half against their Championship counterparts, and that was how the score remained after the second 45 minutes came to an end.

Fabian Hürzeler, the opposition manager on the day, will be pleased with the result as he finds his feet in English football following a move to the UK over the summer, and given that he and his counterpart at Hillsborough are both from Germany it may be that they have a few conversations in the coming months about their new journey in this country.

The Owls now have three friendly fixtures left to play, starting with RB Salzburg on Saturday, as their manager looks to get them ready for their Championship opener on August 11th, and he’ll be hoping to get a few more faces in the door between now and then as Wednesday look to make sure there’s no hint of a relegation battle this time around.