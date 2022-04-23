The Owls are currently fourth as they prepare to face the Chairboys, and know that three points this afternoon would mean a guaranteed spot in the League One Play-Offs.
Darren Moore did suggest after the last game that there may be changes to come as he manages the squad for the final run-in, and he’s certainly taken the physical route as he brought back Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Massimo Luongo, Sam Hutchinson and Chey Dunkley into the line-up to counter a big Wycombe side.
We’ll be here with you throughout to bring all the latest news, views and highlights from Adams Park, so keep it locked on thestar.co.uk
Wycombe Wanderers v Sheffield Wednesday: Live updates from Adams Park as Owls aim for Play-Off confirmation
Last updated: Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 16:59
- A win would see Wednesday secure a Play-Off place
- The two teams drew 2-2 last time out
Game over.
A bad day for Wednesday as they’re beaten 1-0 and slip out of the Play-Off places.
Added time
Seven minutes additional
Should be level
Wednesday probably should be 1-1 now, with Paterson heading over from close range after being found by Bannan at the far post.
Not long left
Results elsewhere not going Wednesday’s way, with Rotherham, MK Dons and Sunderland all winning.
Hutch booked
The Wednesday man is shown a yellow for a late challenge.
Dunkley gets on the end of a cross, but it’s just wide. Wycombe’s goalkeeper now down injured - Stockdale taking his time on the floor.
Another change
Dele-Bashiru off, Paterson on.
Corner - close
A corner finds Dunkley at the back post, it’s messy under pressure, and his touch ends up bouncing up over the bar.
First sub
Berahino makes way for Shodipo.
Half an hour to go
30 minutes for Wednesday to try and get back into this. They’re currently out of the Play-Off places.