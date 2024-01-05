Sheffield Wednesday looking at transfer opportunities at Bayern Munich and beyond

Coaches and recruitment staff at Sheffield Wednesday are dipping into their contacts book and beyond to search for possibilities in the transfer market as they look to give themselves a further boost in their Championship survival battle.

The Owls have assembled a formidable dugout and backroom staff of figures with experience of some high-end clubs across Europe, with manager Danny Röhl having worked at Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, while new recruitment chief Kevin Beadell has experience at Manchester United and Arsenal.

These appointments have sparked a frisson of optimism among the fanbase that some 'big club loans' can be sought in the coming weeks. Röhl has been at pains to stress that January transfer windows are not easy roads to navigate and that while he has long since had specific plans around the profile of player he would like to bring into the club, an influx of ideal targets may not be easy.

Asked whether he is tapping into contacts at his former clubs such as Bayern Munich and RB Leipzip, the German told The Star: "You are always looking and talking to some people. It's not just our former clubs, it's also about the Bundesliga, the second division.

"We are always looking at what we can do, what we can't do, where it is helpful to have the conversation and get the feedback of what makes sense, what makes no sense. Sometimes it is about getting information about some players, their style, character, mentality, all of these things. We are always collecting information."

Röhl intimated there is no set budget at Wednesday, rather than each potential opportunity will be judged on its merits in-house whether that be a loan or a permanent transfer. He has eyes on both the short-term and longer-term needs of his squad, he says.

In his opening gambit as Wednesday head of recruitment early last month, Beadell said he was keen to explore emerging transfer markets in his time at the club and cited the MLS as a possible avenue for business going forward. Transfer links with Wednesday are thin on the ground at current, though work is going on behind the scenes to line up potential incomings. Speaking to The Star on Thursday, Röhl said he hoped to make signings soon and made clear the Owls are looking at a range of different markets this month.

